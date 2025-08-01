Eighth person arrested after arson attack which killed couple

An eighth person has been arrested in connection with the murders of a couple who died following an arson attack on their home, police have said.

Eric Greener, 77, and Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

On Friday, Merseyside Police said a 48-year-old man from Everton was being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson.

Lee Owens, 46, has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in November.

Three men and three women who were also arrested as part of the investigation remain on conditional bail subject to further inquiries, police said.

The blaze, which is believed to have been started with an accelerant, has been described as “absolutely sickening” by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This further arrest marks more progress in the investigation, and I want to make it clear that all of those arrested remain subject of further inquiries, with strict bail conditions imposed. Updates will be provided as and when appropriate.

“I would also like to remind people that this is a live investigation. Please be mindful that anything posted or shared on social media could jeopardise these proceedings, so please support us as we move forward with the case. The best way to do this is through official channels.

“I want to also repeat our plea for people to not assume that we already hold information which could be a vital piece of the jigsaw. Let us make that assessment and take action.

“Thanks to all of those people who have assisted this inquiry so far.”

Mr Greener and Ms Jackson, who had lived at the property on South John Street for 15 years, were described as the “life and soul of the party” by their family.

In a tribute released by police, they said: “They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”