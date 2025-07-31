Universities ‘on notice’ they could face penalties over free speech – minister

Universities have been put “on notice” that they could face penalties if they fail to uphold free speech, the education minister said as new protections for academic freedom came into force.

Skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith has said the Government will “not tolerate the silencing of academics or students who voice legitimate views”.

The Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act, which comes into force on Friday, will require universities and colleges in England to promote academic freedom to ensure discussions can take place on campuses without fear of censorship of students, staff or speakers expressing lawful opinions.

It also bans universities from using non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.

The Office for Students (OfS), England’s higher education regulator, can investigate universities and colleges and impose fines if it has found they have failed to protect free speech rights.

In March, the OfS issued a record penalty of £585,000 to the University of Sussex after a three-and-a-half year probe into the resignation of academic Professor Kathleen Stock.

The OfS’s investigation found the institution’s trans and non-binary equality policy statement had “a chilling effect” of possible self-censorship of students and staff on campus.

It was launched after high-profile protests called for the dismissal of Prof Stock in 2021 over her views on gender identity.

Professor Arif Ahmed, director for freedom of speech and academic freedom at the OfS, previously suggested universities could face higher fines in the future if they fail to uphold free speech.

Baroness Smith said: “Academic freedom is non-negotiable in our world-leading institutions, and we will not tolerate the silencing of academics or students who voice legitimate views.

“These strengthened protections make this explicitly clear in law, and the record fine already handed down by the OfS has put universities on notice that they must comply or face the consequences.

“Through our Plan for Change we are restoring our world class universities as engines of growth, opportunity and innovation, and fostering a culture of free inquiry and academic freedom is at the heart of that.”

High-profile protests at the University of Sussex had called for the dismissal of Prof Kathleen Stock in 2021 over her views on gender identity

In January, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the Government would be pushing ahead with key measures in the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act.

But she announced the “statutory tort” – which could have allowed individuals to bring legal proceedings against universities that failed to comply with freedom of speech duties – would be removed from the legislation.

Ms Phillipson said the tort would create “costly litigation that would risk diverting resources away from students”.

The implementation of legislation, passed under the previous Conservative government in 2023, was paused by Labour in July last year after the general election due to concerns it could be “burdensome” for universities.

A new OfS complaints scheme will allow academics, external speakers and university staff to raise concerns about restrictions on their lawful free speech, which could lead to fines if their free speech is not protected.

Students will be able to make complaints to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator.

Prof Ahmed said: “Free speech and academic freedom are fundamental to the quality of students’ education and their experience in higher education.

“From today universities and colleges take on new legal duties to secure and promote freedom of speech and academic freedom.

“The OfS’s regulatory requirements to prevent and address harassment and sexual misconduct are also fully in place.

“These are an important set of measures which will further protect students from harassment while ensuring that students and academics are free to discuss controversial views, including those which some might find shocking or offensive.”