Two bodies recovered from cliffs below Whitby Abbey

Two bodies have been recovered from the cliffs below Whitby Abbey, police have said.

An emergency service rescue operation was launched at 7.16pm on Wednesday after a member of the public spotted the man and woman on the rocks below, North Yorkshire Police said.

The Coastguard helicopter was called in as the tide was coming in quickly, and the two people were taken to ambulance crews positioned near Whitby Abbey at 8.24pm.

Paramedics confirmed the pair had died and the bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers are working to trace the man and woman’s next of kin while an investigation into their sudden deaths has been launched for a coroner’s report.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.