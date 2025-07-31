‘Serious and systemic failures’ at Oakhill youth jail prompt Government action

The Government has promised urgent reforms at Oakhill Secure Training Centre after inspectors uncovered “serious and systemic failures” putting children at risk.

Youth justice minister Sir Nic Dakin described the findings as “truly shocking and unacceptable” following an inspection that led Ofsted, the CQC (Care Quality Commission) and HMI Prisons to issue an urgent notification to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Inspectors found safeguarding systems in disarray, a fractured leadership team, and 30 staff suspended since November 2024 – 23 of them before mid-July this year, including 16 over allegations involving children.

Sir Nic said: “This is a truly shocking and unacceptable report.

“I have already visited Oakhill Secure Training Centre this week to ensure urgent action is being taken by G4S to prioritise the safety of the young people in their custody, and to further address the very serious concerns raised by Ofsted and the chief inspector.

“We will publish an action plan within the month to support them further in these efforts – and will not hesitate to take further action if needed.”

Inspectors said Oakhill, in Milton Keynes, is no longer child-centred and found staff conduct to be of “significant concern”.

One deputy director has been dismissed, while the other and the centre’s director are suspended.

An interim director and new deputy have started work but have had “limited opportunity” to make an impact.

In response, G4S has appointed an interim director, and all staff implicated in allegations have been suspended.

Concerns have been reported to local authorities, statutory bodies and the police where necessary.

Each child’s placement is now being reviewed, with the option to reduce the number of children at the centre if required.

A governing governor has been also installed to provide additional oversight, alongside another appointed to lead on the urgent notification process.

The Ministry of Justice said a full action plan would be published within 28 days.

The inspection, carried out between July 21 and 25, follows years of concerns about the centre.

Oakhill was rated inadequate at its last full inspection in October 2024 and has not received a rating higher than “requires improvement” since 2017.

The urgent notification process was introduced in 2017 to allow inspectors to trigger immediate action in cases of serious failure.

It comes amid wider concerns about the youth custody estate, with MPs warning in a recent report that delays to secure schools and centre closures have left vulnerable children – particularly girls – in “unsafe conditions”.

The Public Accounts Committee said the system was “totally unsuited” to meeting children’s complex needs and warned that custody numbers are expected to more than double by 2024.

Dame Meg Hillier, who chairs the committee, said the Government lacked a coherent strategy for youth custody and urged ministers to “get a grip”.