Police put dispersal order in place ahead of planned protest outside hotel

Police have put a dispersal order in place ahead of a planned protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel in Epping since July 13 after an asylum-seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who was charged with sexual assault, denies the charges.

He is due to stand trial in August.

Essex Police said the dispersal order, from 3pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday, gives officers the power to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

The force said that a Section 60AA order, which prevents people from wearing face coverings, will also be in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday.

Protesters outside the Bell Hotel in Epping (Jordan Pettit/ PA)

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said on Thursday: “Tonight’s protest follows two previous demonstrations which passed off peacefully and without incident.

“We’re putting measures in place to ensure those who want to express their democratic right to peaceful protest can do so safely, to minimise disruption to the local community and to ensure the safety of residents and staff at the hotel.

“Our plans are also aimed to ensure residents and businesses in and around Epping can go about their businesses as they usually would and there is no reason why they cannot do so.

“We will not tolerate anyone coming here to commit crime or anti-social behaviour and if you do, you will be dealt with”.

The force previously said 14 people have been charged in connection with protests at the site and there have been 23 arrests.

Concerns about the use of the Bell Hotel to house asylum-seekers were expressed in an open letter sent to the Home Secretary, from political leaders in Essex, on Wednesday.

The signatories are: Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex; Dr Neil Hudson, MP for Epping Forest; Alex Burghart, MP for Brentwood and Ongar; Christopher Whitbread, leader of Epping Forest District Council and Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council.

In the letter, the politicians argue that housing migrants at the site is “proving to be entirely unsuitable and … placing an unsustainable strain on police resources”.