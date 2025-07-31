Man arrested after children ‘poisoned’ at summer camp

A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to eight children being taken to hospital.

Police responded to a report of children feeling unwell at the camp in the village of Stathern, Leicestershire, on Monday.

A triage centre was set up at a nearby village hall, and eight children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have all since been discharged, Leicestershire Police said.

The man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody where he is being held on suspicion of administering poison/a noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy.

Officers have contacted the parents or guardians of those who were taken to hospital, the force added.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved.

“We also remain at the scene to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of what has happened and to continue to provide advice and support in the area.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of the “circumstances of the initial police response”.