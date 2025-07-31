Man allegedly assaulted by Tommy Robinson discharged from hospital

A man filmed lying motionless on the ground after he was allegedly assaulted by Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station has been discharged from hospital.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show the political activist pacing around as the man lay nearby on Monday evening.

The man was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, British Transport Police said.

Officers were called to the station at around 8.40pm on Monday to reports of an assault.

Later, the force confirmed that the suspect, who they have not named but said is a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, had boarded a flight out of the country.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, could be heard saying “he come at me” in the footage posted online, as he walked down a flight of stairs.

He has not commented directly on what happened but has re-posted statements by supporters to his X account, including one which said: “If you cross a line and attack someone physically, or threaten to attack them physically… A pre-emptive strike is totally legal.”