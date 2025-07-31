‘Jealous’ woman who murdered ex on Christmas Day jailed for minimum of 25 years

A “jealous” woman who stabbed her ex-partner in the heart on Christmas Day after seeing his Tinder profile has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

Kirsty Carless, 33, plunged a knife into 31-year-old Louis Price’s heart in the early hours of December 25, 2024, in an attack “motivated by anger and jealousy, and fuelled by cocaine and alcohol” after a friend sent her a picture of his dating profile, a trial at Stafford Crown Court heard.

Sentencing her on Thursday in front of a packed public gallery, Judge Mr Justice Choudhury said Carless, of Haling Way in Cannock, Staffordshire, had “destroyed the life of a young man and his family” when she fatally attacked him at his parents’ home in Elm Road, Norton Canes.

On Wednesday, after around a day of deliberation, a jury of seven men and five women found her guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon by unanimous verdicts in relation to the fatal stabbing.

She was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm by a majority of 11 to one in connection with an incident in November 2024, but was cleared of intentional strangulation in relation to the same incident.

Carless showed no reaction in the dock as Mr Justice Choudhury passed his sentence.

He said the defendant had shown “no remorse” for what she had done and instead falsely claimed she could not remember what had happened.