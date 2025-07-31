Greens begin voting in leadership battle between ‘eco-populist’ and ‘proven’ MPs

The Green Party’s occasionally fractious leadership contest has entered its final stages as members begin voting on Friday.

The party’s more than 60,000 members face a choice between MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns, and an insurgent campaign led by London Assembly member Zack Polanski.

Mr Ramsay, a current co-leader of the party, and Ms Chowns have said that the Greens should “double down” on the “proven techniques” that saw them quadruple their representation in Westminster last year.

But Mr Polanski has urged the party to be “bold”, pushing an “eco-populist” stance and seeking to emulate Nigel Farage’s success in creating headlines and catapulting his Reform UK to the top of the opinion polls.

MPs Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay are running on a joint ticket (Ellie & Adrian 2025/PA)

Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns have accused Mr Polanski of using “polarising” language that only appealed to a “narrow segment” of voters.

On Wednesday, Ms Chowns said: “To win under first-past-the-post, we have to connect with a wide range of voters.”

Mr Polanski said: “They say I’m polarising but can’t name a single example.

“So let me give them one, it’s the 99% versus the 1%. If you’re not Shell or a billionaire, I’m on your side.”

Voting will continue until August 30, and the results will be announced on September 2. Anyone who had joined the party by midnight on Thursday is eligible to vote.

Mr Polanski’s campaign has encouraged people to join the Greens ahead of the vote, leading to accusations of “entryism” from some of his opponents – accusations he has denied.

The Greens quadrupled their Westminster representation at the last election, and Sian Berry, Carla Denyer, Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns were elected (Ian West/PA)

A Green Party spokesperson said: “This is an exciting time for a party that has grown its membership, increased its MPs to four and continued its long growth in local government.

“Since nominations opened, the contest has engaged party members and the wider public through a series of in-person and online hustings, and media appearances.

“Now, paid-up party members will be electing a leadership team to take the party to a new level, offering real hope and real change as the old, failed two-party system fragments.”

Unlike other parties, the Greens hold leadership elections every two years.

This year’s contest was to have been held in 2024, after Mr Ramsay and his co-leader Carla Denyer were elected for an extraordinary three-year term in 2021, but the poll was delayed in order to avoid a clash with the general election.

Ms Denyer decided not to stand for re-election in May this year.

Green members will also vote in a deputy leadership election this month, choosing either one or two candidates from a list of nine, depending on whether a single leader or joint leaders are elected.