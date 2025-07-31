Fire crews and mourners line streets to honour fallen firefighter Martyn Sadler

Firefighters and well-wishers lined the streets to honour the life of Martyn Sadler, who died in the line of duty during a major blaze.

The 38-year-old is being given a full ceremonial fire service funeral, with mourners paying tribute to his bravery, fearlessness and dedication to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Sadler’s coffin, draped in the Union flag, was carried atop an aerial ladder platform fire engine through the streets of Bicester in Oxfordshire.

Hundreds of people gathered along the route in respectful silence while uniformed firefighters marched behind the coffin.

The funeral cortege passes Bicester Fire Station (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Sadler was killed in a fire at the Bicester Motion site on May 15, alongside fellow firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and local businessman Dave Chester, 57.

The cortege paused outside Bicester fire station at 11am, where firefighters stood to attention for a minute’s silence.

It was then travelling to the nearby St Edburg’s Church where a private service was taking place.

Ten fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, and thick black smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Martyn Sadler died answering an emergency call (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Two other firefighters sustained serious injuries in the blaze and have been released from hospital.

Thames Valley Police said post-mortem examinations suggested the three victims sustained injuries “typically caused by the collapse of part of a structure”.

An investigation by the force’s major crime unit is ongoing, alongside inquiries by the Health and Safety Executive and fire investigators.

An inquest has been adjourned until November 25.

Firefighters place their helmets on the ground as a mark of respect (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tributes poured in after the tragedy, with Mr Sadler’s family saying he was “born to be a firefighter”.

“Coming from a strong, fire service family it was always in his blood, but it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life,” they added.

Books of condolence were opened across Bicester in the days following the fire, and two gold plaques were placed at the scene of the blaze, signed: “Love from the Bicester community.”