Family call for justice for student who died after being hit by van near campus

Police have been told not to test the patience of a family whose daughter was killed after being hit by a van near her university campus, as friends say justice still has not been served.

Aalia Mahomed, 20, died and three others were injured in the crash outside the King’s College London (KCL) campus in the Strand, central London, on March 18.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and he remains on bail.

During a memorial held on Thursday by family and friends on what would have been the student’s graduation, solicitor Trevor Sterling called for justice to be delivered to the family “without any further delay”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been a day of mixed emotions.

A plaque was unveiled in memory of Aalia Mahomed (Lucy North/PA Wire)

“This was a day which was meant to be a day in the future, a day of celebration when Aalia was to receive her degree.

“We need to make sure that we achieve justice without delay, and that the right level of justice is achieved, the right charges are brought, and only then will the family be able to move forward.

“We acknowledge that there are a number of people involved in this incident, a number of witnesses and many others that were injured, and of course, there were secondary investigations in terms of the vehicle, etc.

“What we hope is that those investigations have now concluded and that we reach a point where there is a charge, or a charge is brought in the imminent future, and that from a civil claim process, there are no spurious arguments raised as regards insurance cover.”

He said there was frustration over the fact that no charges have been brought almost five months after the incident.

Mr Sterling added: “The wheels of justice are slow, and inevitably there is frustration. The family and those affected have been patient.

Aalia Mahomed’s family described her as a ‘bright, kind and beautiful soul’ (Family handout/PA)

“What we ask is that their patience isn’t tested, and that we reach a conclusion as soon as possible, so the families and those affected can move forwards in the best way they can, which is to not be reminded of this tragic incident over and over again, because there are investigations in the background.”

His words were echoed by Joseph Knight, 20, a physics student and friend of Ms Mahomed who was there when she died.

He told the PA news agency: “Justice hasn’t been served because an innocent, beautiful soul has passed for no reason whatsoever, somewhere she should have been safe, on a college campus, pedestrianised area, somewhere she loved.

“So until who is responsible, and there is someone responsible, is brought to justice, then [it hasn’t been served].”

At the memorial, Ms Mahomed’s younger brother, Zain Mahomed, unveiled a plaque underneath a cherry blossom planted in her memory, which read: “In loving memory of our forever shining star, Aalia Mohamed. A beloved daughter, sister, philosopher, physicist and friend. November 4 2004 to March 18 2025.”

He said: “My sister was amazing. She was really smart, lovely, funny.

“I wish I could say something nice about the ceremony today. I wish I could say I was happy to be here, but it’s painful.

“She should have been the one out there getting that award.

“She worked harder for that award than anyone else I knew.”

About 40 friends, family members and people from KCL gathered to pay tribute to the student, who was also honoured earlier on Thursday at a graduation ceremony in the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank.

Many were dressed in green, her favourite colour, and stood with their eyes closed or heads bowed. Some were visibly emotional and hugged one another for support and a minute’s silence was held.

People took it in turns to walk up and look at the inscription in silence, and her mother, Samira Shafi, was given her honorary degree certificate, awarded posthumously.

Rev Dr Ellen Clark-King, the dean of KCL, told the crowd: “We mourn today the potential of all that she would have become, her lost future, as well as the loss of all that she was.”

The family has launched a campaign to build a high school in Malawi in honour of Aalia, to be called Be More Aalia.

Chief Superintendent Thomas Naughton, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Aalia’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers, we regularly meet with them to discuss the progress of the investigation and to ensure they are receiving the support they need.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“A 26-year-old man remains under investigation on conditional police bail following his arrest at the scene.”