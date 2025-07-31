English Channel crossings pass 25,000 arrivals in record time

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 25,000 in record time.

Record numbers of people have made the journey in small boats so far this year as ministers have grappled with cracking down on people smuggling gangs.

Some 898 people made the journey in 13 boats on Wednesday, bringing the total for 2025 so far to 25,436, Home Office figures show.

This is up 51% on this point last year (16,842) and 73% higher than at this stage in 2023 (14,732), according to PA news agency analysis.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 25,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Last year the figure was passed on September 22, and in 2023 it was October 2.

The first year in which at least 25,000 arrivals were recorded was 2022, when the milestone was passed on August 27, and the total went on to hit a record 45,774 by the end of December.

The record arrivals come as ministers attempt to curb the dangerous journeys, including by agreeing a migrant returns deal with France earlier this month.

A pilot of the “one in, one out” agreement, where the UK will for the first time be able to send migrants back to France in exchange for asylum seekers with links to Britain, has not yet begun.

Meanwhile, an extra 400 spaces are being prepared to house male asylum seekers at RAF Wethersfield in Essex.

It is understood more adult migrants will be moved into the former military site, which has a usual capacity of 800 beds, on a short-term basis.

A Home Office spokesman said: “All use of property or sites under our ownership is carried out in accordance with relevant planning permissions, and we work together with local authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the accommodation estate is continuously reviewed and managed safely and effectively at all times.”

The move also follows a series of demonstrations outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping since July 13, after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, local political leaders urged the Home Secretary to make The Bell Hotel in Essex a “priority for urgent closure”, citing community tensions that have put a strain on policing.

Essex Police said 14 people have been charged in connection with protests at the site and there have been 23 arrests.