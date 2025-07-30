Woman dies and girl, nine, seriously injured after limousine and car collide

A woman has died and a nine-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a limousine and a car.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, with six other passengers across both vehicles also injured.

The black Mercedes 220E limousine and black Citroen DS3 collided at a crossroad junction between Wellingborough Road and Broughton Road in Pytchley, near Kettering, at about 10.15pm on Tuesday, Northamptonshire Police said.

The woman, in her 40s, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, died at the scene.

The girl, also a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the force said.

Another adult and three children who were travelling in the limousine and an adult and child passenger in the Citroen were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 53-year-old man from Sandy, Bedfordshire, and a 22-year-old man from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, have been arrested and remain in police custody, the force said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident should email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the force on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 25000445341.