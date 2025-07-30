Two British brothers, 11 and 13, drown on Spanish beach

Two British brothers aged 11 and 13 have drowned off a beach on the north-eastern coast of Spain.

Emergency services were called to Llarga beach in Salou, near Tarragona, shortly after 8.45pm local time on Tuesday evening, Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency said.

The children’s father, who had also entered the water, was rescued alive by the services.

Local police, medical and fire services all attended the incident, while a team of psychologists were also at the scene to assist the victims’ family.

The boys, who were swept away from the beach by powerful currents, received immediate treatment but died at the scene, according to local media.

Their father remains in hospital after being pulled from the water unconscious, it was reported.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of two British children who have died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The deaths come after several other British people died while abroad in southern Europe this month.

Scots Gary Kelly, 19, and Evan Thomson, 26, died at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in San Antonio, Ibiza, while King Edonmi, 29, and Mo Liasu, 27, both from Ipswich, died after drowning in a hotel swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal.