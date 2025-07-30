Tice announces ‘renewables war’ with new campaign opposing ‘eyesores’

Richard Tice has said he is starting a “renewables war” against Energy Secretary Ed Miliband as he launched a new pressure group opposing “eyesores” such as pylons and solar farms.

The Reform UK deputy leader said he can “win this eyesore war” while announcing his campaign group called UK Opposes Renewable Eyesores at a press conference in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday.

The pressure group, which will oppose renewable energy projects, will initially launch in Lincolnshire, with the support of Greater Lincolnshire mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Lincolnshire County Council leader Sean Matthews, but Mr Tice said he hopes he can drive the campaign nationwide.

Mr Tice, who is MP for Boston and Skegness, told the press conference: “We are basically going on a renewables war against Mr Miliband and his merry band of fellows, the eco-zealots.

“Lincolnshire opposes renewable eyesores because it’s an absolute outrage, what the madness of net stupid zero is doing to our county, as well as doing to our country.

“We have to stop this madness, and that’s what we at Reform are doing.

“We are going to battle it. We are going to fight, we’re going to campaign.

“We can win this eyesore war.

“It’s also a war against the energy crisis, and it’s a war against the blight of our countryside, our beloved countryside, here in Lincolnshire and beyond.

“We know that the reason we have the most expensive electricity in this country, almost in the first world, is because of the cost of renewables, and yet we keep being told by Miliband that the bills are going to come down, and yet he never tells us when.”

The campaign, which is also planned to launch in Suffolk and Norfolk, is a response to the number of proposed pylons, solar farms, and wind farms.

The campaign group’s website will map proposals of renewable energy projects.

Mr Tice wrote to energy companies urging them not to invest in the latest round of green energy contracts, known as Allocation Round 7 (AR7), a move which was criticised by energy minister Michael Shanks.

The Reform deputy leader said: “We plan to win the next general election, and we will do everything within our power to seek to stop AR7 rounds being developed, or if they do develop them, then they should take nothing for granted. We will look at all options to stop this madness.”

He said: “This is the beginning. We’re leading the way here in Lincolnshire. We will help drive it. If you want change, if you want to stop this stuff, then put us in positions of leadership and power.”