Ozzy Osbourne procession: Hearse passes childhood home and stops on Black Sabbath bridge

Flowers have been placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, since the singer’s death, while the owners of the house have put up a picture of Osbourne in the front bay window.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.

The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right) Kelly, Sharon and Jack Osbourne, view the messages and floral tributes

It has since arrived at Black Sabbath Bridge.

Crowds along Broad Street cheered, clapped, chanted his name and threw roses as the hearse, adorned with purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy”, pulled up alongside a huge display of tributes left at Black Sabbath bench.

A floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham

Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family followed behind while musicians from Bostin Brass played Black Sabbath songs to accompany the cortege.

