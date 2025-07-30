Met Office returns as weather forecaster for BBC in new partnership

The Met Office is to provide weather forecasting services for the BBC again, the broadcaster has announced.

The state-owned forecaster lost the BBC contract to another provider, MeteoGroup, in 2016.

That marked an end to a more than 90-year partnership between the two organisations, stretching back to the first radio weather bulletin broadcast on November 14 1922.

The BBC said reuniting with the Met Office would deliver “increased public value” by serving more people across digital and broadcast outlets with more accurate forecast information, using the forecaster’s super computer for the most advanced weather information and the broadcaster’s reach.

The new “expansive and long-term partnership” would also be developed over the coming months and years to focus on weather education and countering misinformation and disinformation in weather and climate areas, the BBC said.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC said: “Weather is the UK’s favourite conversation and hugely important to all our lives and all our audiences across the world.

“The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories and help everyone in the UK to make informed decisions about the weather.

The BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Lucy North/PA)

“There has never been more need for trusted and impartial information to help people understand today’s weather.”

Penny Endersby, chief executive of the Met Office said: “As the UK’s national weather service, we are excited to be back working closely with the BBC again.

“Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate.”