Man in court charged with threatening to kill Nigel Farage in TikTok post

An Afghan migrant charged with threatening to kill Nigel Farage in a TikTok post has appeared in court.

Fayaz Khan, 26, allegedly made the threats against the Reform UK leader and other users of the social media platform between October 12 and 15 last year.

He posted the alleged threat during his journey from Afghanistan to the UK, Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard.

Khan is also charged with sending a grossly offensive TikTok video between the same dates.

Prosecutor Maham Malik told the court the defendant had previously pleaded not guilty to one count of making threats to kill at Southwark Crown Court on July 24.

A provisional trial for the charge has been fixed at Southwark Crown Court for October 7.

Khan, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his identity without an interpreter and plead not guilty to the second new charge of sending a grossly offensive TikTok video between October 12 and 15, 2024 during a brief hearing on Wednesday.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court for a further hearing on August 27.