Man found guilty of assaulting two female police officers at Manchester Airport

A man has been found guilty of assaulting two female police officers at Manchester Airport last year.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, was convicted of the assault of Pc Lydia Ward causing actual bodily harm and the assault of emergency worker Pc Ellie Cook.

He was also found guilty of an earlier assault of a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, at the airport.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on allegations that Amaaz and his brother, Muhammad Ahmed, 26, assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden causing actual bodily harm.