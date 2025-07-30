Man charged with murdering woman who was found dead in house

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in a house in West Yorkshire.

Courtney Angus, 21, was discovered at an address in Norfolk Street in Batley on Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in nearby Dewsbury at 9.20pm.

They arrested a man, who told officers about a woman who he believed to be dead inside a house in Norfolk Street.

A knife was seized at the scene, police said.

Officers attended the address in Batley and found Ms Angus, from Dewsbury.

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said Michael Moore, 37, of Norfolk Street, Batley, has been charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Police said these charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.

Moore has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday.