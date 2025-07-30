Full list of population change for local areas in England and Wales

Here is a full list of the estimated change in population for every local authority area in England and Wales between mid-2023 and mid-2024.

Of the 318 local authorities, the population is estimated to have increased in 306 and decreased in 12.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The authorities with the largest percentage increase and decrease, City of London and Isles of Scilly respectively, have very small populations which means they have outlying results.

The list is ordered by the size of percentage change in population, starting with the largest increase.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; estimated population in mid-2024; percentage change compared with mid-2023; estimated population (in brackets) in mid-2023.