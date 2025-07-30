Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry admits harassing ex-partner

Former Scottish international footballer Colin Hendry has been given a 12-month community order and a restraining order for harassing his ex-partner.

The former central defender who captained Scotland at a World Cup and helped Blackburn Rovers win the Premiership title, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Hendry, 59, had admitted harassment of his former partner over a period of six months after their relationship ended.

Natasha Clark, senior crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North West, said: “Colin Hendry harassed a former partner for over six months after their relationship ended after she stopped returning his calls.

“He ignored her wishes and breached boundaries she put in place, using multiple different platforms to contact her.

“Hendry’s behaviour was intimidating and persistent, causing the victim immense distress, but despite this he initially refused to accept it was harassment.

“This outcome is a clear indication that the CPS will not hesitate to prosecute anyone guilty of harassment whether this is in person or online.”

The court heard Hendry sent his ex messages from multiple different email accounts, utilising no caller ID to call her after she blocked his number.

When his calls went unanswered, he turned to other means, including dozens of emails and messaging her on LinkedIn.

After she said she no longer wanted any kind of relationship with him, Hendry consistently attempted to contact her, showing up at her house with unwanted gifts and flowers on several occasions.

The victim reported Hendry to the police, saying she felt depressed and anxious because of his behaviour. She said she was unable to leave the house without fearing an unannounced visit from him.

Lancashire Police contacted Hendry to warn him about his behaviour, telling him to stop all communications to the ex-partner which were unwanted.

While Hendry admitted to his conduct, he tried to deny it was harassment, claiming he never received a written warning from police so continued to contact her and that he was simply concerned for the affected person and her dog.

Hendry later admitted one count of harassment without violence.

He started his football career with Keith in the Highland League before moving to Dundee then winning the league title with Blackburn Rovers and also played for Manchester City.

He was Scotland’s captain for the 1998 World Cup campaign and also played for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.