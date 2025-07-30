Flights disrupted by air traffic control technical glitch

Flights across the UK are being disrupted after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.

The company said it is limiting the number of aircraft which can fly in the “London control area”.

The technical issue relates to Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire.

Gatwick airport said it is affecting all outbound flights across the UK.

Birmingham airport said “departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended”.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.

More than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption when flights were grounded at UK airports on August 28 2023 when Nats suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan.