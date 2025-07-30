Channel-crossing migrants brought to shore by Border Force and lifeboats

Migrants have made the journey across the English Channel, with several Border Force vessels and RNLI lifeboats seen responding to crossings.

Pictures show multiple boats with people wearing lifejackets on board arriving in Dover, Kent, on Wednesday afternoon.

Others show Border Force boats following each other into the port, while further pictures show lifeboats coming into Dover filled with people standing on outside decking.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The crossings continue as the number of people arriving this year so far nears 25,000.

Latest Home Office figures show 24,538 people arrived in the UK after making the dangerous journey.

This is up 47% compared to the same point last year (16,712), and 67% higher than in 2023 (14,732).

There has been a record number of crossings for the year so far since data began being collected in 2018.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.”