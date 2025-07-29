Two men who died after stabbing in central London named as father and son

Two men who died after a stabbing at a business premises in central London have been named as a father and son.

Terry McMillan, 58, from Chislehurst, Bromley, was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.

His son, Brendan McMillan, 27, later died in hospital.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said previously.

Police said on Tuesday that a crime scene remains in place (James Manning/PA)

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Old Colfeians Rugby Club paid tribute to Brendan McMillan as “a member of our family” and his father as a “long-time supporter and sponsor of the club”.

The club posted on Instagram saying: “Yesterday, Old Colfeians lost a member of our family, one of the kindest, funniest, most genuine people you could ever meet.

“Brendan lit up every room he walked into, forever smiling, always cracking a joke and always full of life. His absence will be deeply felt for a long time to come. We will miss him more than words can say and we’ll always carry his memory with us.

“We are also mourning the loss of his beloved father, Terry, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Terry McMillan set up a company in 1998, now known as The Trademark Group, specialising in property development and investment, according to The McMillan Family Trust, a charity which aims to transform the lives of young people in different communities.

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or report it online.