Trump suggests Sir Sean Connery helped get his golf resort plans ‘into line’

Donald Trump suggested late James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery’s support for his golf resort in Aberdeenshire helped him secure permission for the development.

Mr Trump even attempted to recreate the late actor’s voice as he addressed a crowd of invited guests and media in Menie on Tuesday.

In 2008, Sir Sean described Mr Trump’s proposals to develop the land in north-east Scotland as “terrific” – though he did not know what the local impact would be.

John Swinney said the controversial proposals were handled with “due process” by the Scottish Government’s planning reporter.

During the final day of his trip to Scotland, Mr Trump hit the first ball at the New Course in Menie.

Sir Sean Connery once said the plans for the Trump golf resort near Aberdeen were ‘terrific’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

He was joined by members of his family including his sons Donald Jnr and Eric – the latter of whom has overseen the creation of the course.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the president said: “This has been an unbelievable development.

“The land, they said it couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility.

“And Sean Connery said ‘let the bloody bloke build his golf course’.

“Once he said that everything came into line. John (Swinney) and I were talking about that last night.”

The president met First Minister Mr Swinney on Monday evening for a private dinner, and the two had a more formal meeting on Tuesday ahead of the course opening.

The president also said: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.”

John Swinney said ‘due process’ was followed in the planning process for the Trump resort (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney spoke to journalists about his earlier exchange with the president and the suggestion that Sir Sean helped to secure permission for the golf courses.

The First Minister said it was matter of “historical record” that two committees of Aberdeenshire Council came to different conclusions on Mr Trump’s proposals, which had proved divisive in the area.

Mr Swinney said that as a minister at the time he had taken a decision to “call in” the application, with a government reporter reviewing the planning application according to “due process”.

Asked if Sir Sean had no involvement, the First Minister said: “Well, that’s an explanation of the due process.”

Opponents of the development were concerned about the environmental impact and staged a high-profile campaign against the plans.

In August 2008, Sir Sean spoke of his enthusiasm for Mr Trump’s plans for the north-east of Scotland.

He told an audience in Edinburgh he had met the businessman after the plans were announced, saying: “I said ‘Well, I think it’s terrific’.

“But I had no idea what local repercussions would be.

“My first response was I couldn’t see anything but benefits for that part of Scotland because it’s pretty neglected, apart from the oil fields.”