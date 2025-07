Trump opens his new Scottish golf course before return to US to ‘put out fires’

Donald Trump has officially opened a new golf course at his Aberdeenshire resort, saying he would play a quick round before returning to Washington to “put out fires all over the world”.

The US president teed off at The New Course in Menie in front of a crowd including golfers, the Scottish First Minister and the Scottish Labour leader.

Mr Trump also made reference to late James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery’s reported support for his golf resort – even attempting to recreate the actor’s voice.

Just before hitting the first ball at the New Course, the US president told those gathered on a grandstand: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.

Mr Trump is concluding his trip to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The area has really welcomed us. If you remember at the beginning there wasn’t quite a welcome, but it wasn’t bad.

“But with time they liked us more and more, now they love us and we love them.”

Mr Trump added: “I look forward to playing it today.

“We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world.

“We did one yesterday – you know we stopped the war. We’ve stopped about five wars.

“That’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important.”

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the president thanked his son Eric for his role in creating the new 18-hole course, adding: “This has been an unbelievable development.

“The land, they said it couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility.

“And Sean Connery said ‘let the bloody bloke build his golf course’.

“Once he said that everything came into line. John (Swinney) and I were talking about that last night.”

The president thanked his son Eric, who was involved in the creation of the new course (Jane Barlow/PA)

The president met First Minister Mr Swinney on Monday evening at a private dinner, and the two had a more formal meeting on Tuesday ahead of the course opening.

This meeting is understood to have focused on Scotch whisky tariffs and the situation in Gaza.

Mr Trump will head back to the US later on Tuesday on Air Force One, as his Scottish visit comes to a close.

Construction of the new course in Menie began in 2023, with Mr Trump and his son Eric breaking ground on the project.

Trump International Scotland claims the two courses will be the “greatest 36 holes in golf”.

Critics say the Trump developments in Scotland have not delivered as many jobs as promised and work at the Menie site has caused environmental damage.

Members of the media watched the opening ceremony from a grandstand, with music played beforehand including Roxanne, Thriller, and Surfin’ USA, plus music by the Script and Elvis.

The president has already played several rounds of golf during his Scottish trip, teeing off at his other resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump hit out at the UK’s taxes on North Sea oil, saying the natural resource is a “treasure chest” for the country.

He wrote on Truth Social: “They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, ‘we don’t want you’.

Donald Trump has tried out the new course at Menie (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Incentivize the drillers, fast.

“A vast fortune to be made for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people!”

The US president’s fifth and final day in Scotland on Tuesday follows a meeting and press conference with Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

As they met at Turnberry for bilateral talks on trade and the situation in Gaza, Mr Trump and Sir Keir took part in what proved to be a lengthy media event, with the president discussing a number of topics.

The Republican Party leader spoke of his “great love” for Scotland and said he wanted to see the nation “thrive”.

The president also hosted a dinner at Menie with members of his family and guests including the Prime Minister.

A demonstration took place in Balmedie, near the resort, on Monday.

A small number of protesters sat at the roadside in the centre of the village, surrounded by cardboard signs bearing anti-Trump slogans.