Ozzy Osbourne’s body to make final trip through home city of Birmingham

Fans will be able to pay their final respects to Ozzy Osbourne as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession on Wednesday.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will make its way through Birmingham, travelling alongside his family to Broad Street from 1pm, the city council has announced.

The cortege, accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass, will stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have been gathering since the heavy metal icon died last week aged 76 to leave flowers and tributes.

The event is expected to draw huge crowds as fans gather to say goodbye to the pioneer of heavy metal, giving his family an opportunity to see the memories and tributes left by those who loved him.

Floral tributes left by the Sabbath Wall on Navigation Street in Birmingham last week (Jacob King/PA)

Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said the city where Osbourne grew up will give him the “farewell he deserves”.

He said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham.

“Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

“We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

The city council said it had worked “at pace” to co-ordinate a respectful and safe public event in co-ordination with the Osbourne family ahead of a private funeral.

Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted.