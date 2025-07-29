Nurse denies charges over death of man taken into custody

A nurse has denied the manslaughter of a man who died after being taken into custody.

Sean Cregg, 35, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday over the death of William Cameron, 38, in January 2020.

During the hearing, Cregg pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence and a health and safety charge.

It is alleged Cregg failed in his duty of care by not acting on his observations that Mr Cameron could not walk and talk, making him unfit for detention in custody.

Other alleged failings included not considering Mr Cameron was not pretending to be unresponsive, not taking readings or sending him to hospital, or ensuring he was put in the recovery position.

It is also alleged that Cregg failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of Mr Cameron at Loddon Valley Police Station in Berkshire.

Judge Philip Katz KC set a trial lasting up to six weeks from October 1 2026 with a further directions hearing on January 9.

The judge granted the defendant, from Newbury in Berkshire, continued unconditional bail.

Mr Cameron died on January 8 2020 after being arrested and taken to Loddon Valley police station near Reading.

Cregg was working at the police station as a custody nurse at the time.

He was employed by Mountain Healthcare, which provided services for Thames Valley Police.

He was charged in May after a review of evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

At the time Cregg was charged, Mr Cameron’s sister, Patricia Cameron, described her brother as “a kind, loving and protective brother” and “one in a million”.