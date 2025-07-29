Justin Kelly appointed new Garda commissioner

Justin Kelly will become the new Garda commissioner on September 1, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has announced.

Mr Kelly will replace Drew Harris, who is to retire after seven years as commissioner.

Mr Kelly is currently a deputy commissioner and has been appointed for five years.

Mr O’Callaghan said: “The role of Garda commissioner is one of the most challenging and impactful leadership positions in Ireland’s public service and the appointment process was suitably rigorous.

“I am satisfied that Justin Kelly is both qualified and particularly well suited to the role of commissioner, given his extensive leadership experience over the last 30 years in some of the most challenging issues facing An Garda Siochana, including national security, domestic and sexual violence, and organised crime.

“I know Justin is fully committed to providing a high-visibility, highly trusted policing service to the public.”

The selection process identified 14 candidates and included two interviews and a presentation.

Mr Kelly was selected as the preferred candidate.

Mr Harris will continue to lead the force until September, when he will retire after 41 years of service to policing across the island.