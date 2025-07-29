Girl, 13, dies in hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea

A 13-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the North Sea, police have said.

Police were called to the beach at Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, at about 5pm on Thursday, after receiving reports that a teenager was in danger in the water.

Emergency services rescued Edie Smart, who was from the Monkseaton area, from the sea.

She was taken to hospital, where she died on Monday.

Northumbria Police said Edie’s family were being supported by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our deepest condolences go to Edie’s family and friends.

“Our specially trained officers will continue to provide them with the support they need at this time.

“We ask that their privacy be respected as they begin to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”