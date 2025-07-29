Funky Pigeon sold to Card Factory for £24m

Card Factory has agreed to buy online firm Funky Pigeon from WH Smith for £24 million as it looks to boost its web offering.

Funky Pigeon, which operates out of Guernsey and Bristol, specialises in personalised cards and gifts and makes around £32 million in sales on average a year.

Card Factory said it wants to expand its online business, with Funky Pigeon’s technology platform set to be the basis for its digital business in the UK and Ireland “over time”.

It claims the deal will see it become the UK’s second largest online card and related gift retailer.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, Card Factory’s chief executive, said: “This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Card Factory’s strategy to build a scaled, competitive digital presence in the celebration occasions market.

“It brings a high-quality platform and proven technology, accelerating our ability to compete in the direct-to-recipient card and gifting segment, so supporting our ambition to become the leading omnichannel retailer in our sector.”

The deal comes as WH Smith continues to focus attention on its stores based at travel sites, having recently sold off its 230-year-old high street retail business to investment firm Modella Capital.