Evil will not define Southport a year on from attack, deputy council leader says

The people of Southport will not “allow evil to define” them, a year on from a knife attack on a children’s dance class.

Tuesday marks one year since Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time, entered the Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Hart Street and fatally injured Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

In the days following the attack, during which he also attempted to kill eight other children and two adults, violent disorder broke out in the seaside town and across the country.

Deputy leader of Sefton Council Paulette Lappin said now the community was looking to move forward in a positive way.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, who were killed in the attack on July 29 last year (Merseyside Police/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “It still remains beyond belief, even though I know it to be true, and so it’s just very sad.

“From sadness, we hope to bring goodness and that’s all we can do.”

This summer the area outside Southport Town Hall, where hundreds laid floral tributes and a vigil was held last year, is again filled with colourful flowers.

The flowers are now in planters which have been put in place ahead of its transformation into legacy gardens, in memory of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Councillor Lappin said: “It will be designed for the enjoyment and the fun of children, so that all children can come and they can all play in here.

“That’s what we have to remember, that it is an absolutely terrible tragedy, but we cannot allow evil to define us.”

A new playground is also being built at Churchtown Primary School, in memory of Alice and Bebe, who were both pupils.

Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre in Southport last August (Owen Humphreys/PA)

On the anniversary, members of the public are being asked not to lay flowers but to consider making donations to local causes – including funds set up in the names of the victims of the attack and the Southport Strong Together Appeal, which was established last year to support those affected.

No large vigil will be held, but a three-minute silence will be observed at 3pm and churches and community centres will be open for those looking for support or space for quiet reflection.

Cllr Lappin said plans for the day were guided by the families, who had their “thoughts, compassion and incredible respect”.

Last summer, a recovery fund was set up to help businesses affected by the attack and to support families.

Cllr Lappin said the council had worked with the voluntary sector, specialists involved in trauma, community and faith groups and the emergency services over the past year.

“We hope that this is a holistic approach of listening to everybody with respect and dignity so that we can actually move forward together as much as we possibly can,” she said.

“This work is ongoing. It will continue.”