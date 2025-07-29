Donald Trump flies back to US after five-day visit to Scotland

Donald Trump has departed Scotland as his five-day visit comes to an end, with Air Force One taking off from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

The president concluded his trip by opening a new golf course at his resort in Menie, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday morning.

After playing on the new course, he flew by helicopter to the RAF base.

During his visit, he had earlier stayed at his other Scottish resort at Turnberry in South Ayrshire, where he enjoyed several rounds of golf.

Mr Trump cut the ribbon to open his new course in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

Despite the mostly private nature of the trip, he hosted Sir Keir Starmer at both resorts on Monday.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also took part in a meeting with him at Turnberry on Sunday.

As Mr Trump cut the ribbon on the new course in Aberdeenshire, he said he would play a quick round before returning to Washington to “put out fires all over the world”.

The US president teed off in front of an invited crowd including golfers, football stars, Scottish First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Just before hitting the first ball at the New Course, the US president told those gathered on a grandstand: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.”

Mr Trump added: “I look forward to playing it today.

“We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world.

“We did one yesterday – you know we stopped the war. We’ve stopped about five wars.

“That’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important.”

The president met First Minister Mr Swinney on Monday evening at a private dinner, and the two had a more formal meeting on Tuesday ahead of the course opening.

This meeting focused on Scotch whisky tariffs and the situation in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the First Minister said Mr Trump had showed a “willingness” to move on tariffs for Scotch whisky.

He told the PA news agency: “I think there’s a willingness for President Trump to look at the issues that I’ve set out to him.

“I don’t think that was the position a few days ago, because I think President Trump was of the view that the trade deal was done and dusted and that was an end of the matter.”

Mr Swinney told Mr Trump that Scotch whisky was “unique” to Scotland and the tariff was a “significant impediment”.

During the last day of his visit, Mr Trump also hit out at the UK’s taxes on North Sea oil, saying the natural resource is a “treasure chest” for the country.

During the trip – his first since 2023 and first since winning re-election – Mr Trump repeatedly referred to Aberdeen as “the oil capital of Europe”.

During a lengthy media event alongside Sir Keir on Monday, Mr Trump spoke of his “great love” for Scotland and said he wanted to see the nation “thrive”.

A number of protests against the president’s visit took place around Scotland during his time in the country.

On Monday afternoon, a small number gathered in the nearby village of Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, sitting by the roadside and holding anti-Trump placards.