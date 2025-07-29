Aldi to lift hourly pay to at least £13 for shop workers

Aldi store workers are set for a pay rise as the supermarket announced it was hiking its minimum wage to £13 an hour from September.

The discount grocery chain claims to be the first UK supermarket to introduce the new minimum rate.

Store assistants will be paid a minimum of £13 an hour nationwide from September 1 – up from a current £12.75.

This rises to £14.33 an hour for workers within the M25 – from the current £14.05.

Based on the length of service, Aldi store assistants could see their pay jump to £13.93 nationally, and to £14.64 within the M25.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK.

“This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day.

“We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The UK national minimum wage was raised to £12.21 an hour in April for workers over the age of 21.

Other supermarkets have raised their bottom rates for thousands of shop workers in recent months to bring it above the national minimum.

Tesco store workers are set to benefit from minimum hourly rates rising to £12.64 an hour from the end of August, having risen to £12.45 from March 30.

For Sainsbury’s and Argos workers, the national minimum hourly rate will rise to £12.60 in August, having increased to £12 in March.

Rival German discounter Lidl, earlier this year, increased hourly pay for thousands of workers to £12.75 an hour across the UK.