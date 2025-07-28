Two men dead after four stabbed in central London

Two men have died and a third man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after four people were stabbed in central London.

Police were called to a business premises in Long Lane, Southwark at 1pm on Monday and found four people had been stabbed.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene while three other men were taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 27-year-old man has since died in hospital.

Meanwhile, one man in his 30s has been detained in connection with the incident and is in hospital in a life-threatening condition, the force said.

Another man in his 30s is also in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”