Terror police probe videos as man charged after ‘disturbance’ on EasyJet flight

A 41-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance on an easyJet flight from London Luton Airport to Glasgow on Sunday morning, Police Scotland said.

It comes after videos emerged on social media of a man shouting “death to America, death to Trump” and “Allahu ackbar” – meaning God is great.

The man is then pinned to the ground by others on the plane.

The videos are now being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.

The aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport around 8.20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said they believed the incident is “contained and that nobody else was involved”.

The force said: “We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.”

The 41-year-old is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Monday.