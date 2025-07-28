Reform recruits former senior detective as police and crime adviser

A top ex-detective who spearheaded a series of high profile murder investigations will join Reform UK as its adviser on police and crime.

Colin Sutton, who led the investigation into serial killer Levi Bellfield, is to help Nigel Farage’s party develop its pledge to halve crime in five years.

Mr Farage has said he will spend £7 billion on policies towards this goal, including by recruiting 30,000 extra police officers.

The Reform leader told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that ex-police officer Mr Sutton would be a “huge asset” to his party.

Mr Sutton told the paper he would give all frontline officers tasers, reopen 300 closed police stations, and stop investigations into online arguments as part of Reform’s policing offer.

The two men will appear together at a press conference on Monday morning.