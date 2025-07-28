Nurses expected to vote to reject proposed pay deal – report

Nurses in England are expected to “overwhelmingly” reject a proposed 3.6% pay rise, it has been reported.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has been balloting its members over the prospective pay rise, which was accepted by the Government in May.

BBC reports suggest the offer will be firmly rejected by nursing staff.

The RCN previously described the award as “grotesque”, saying it will see nursing staff receive a pay rise “entirely swallowed up by inflation” – with doctors, teachers, prison officers and the armed forces all receiving a bigger increase.

Any decision on strike action would not be made until later in the year, the public broadcaster reports.

It comes days after GMB health workers, including ambulance crews, rejected the Government’s pay deal.

The union said its members voted by 67% against the 3.6% pay award offered for 2025/26 in England.

GMB has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for an urgent meeting to discuss pay and other issues of importance to its members working across the NHS and ambulance services.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “We await his reply with interest.”

The GMB represents about 50,000 health workers, including 20,000 in the ambulance service.

The announcement was made on the first day of a five-day strike by resident doctors, also over pay.

The RCN has been contacted for comment.