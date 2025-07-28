Men gave false name to lure pensioner to door before killing him, court told

A pensioner was lured to his door by a man pretending to be someone he knew before being beaten, robbed and left fatally injured, a court has heard.

Stephen Ridgeway, 72, died in hospital more than a month after the attack at his home in Keynsham, near Bristol, in the early hours of November 3 last year.

He was assaulted by Wayne Milsom, 50, and Ryan Robbins, 34, who had forced their way in to steal drugs, jurors at Bristol Crown Court heard on Monday.

At the door, one of the men said his name was “Matty” – an acquaintance of Mr Ridgeway’s, leading him to open the door.

Prosecutor Anna Vigars KC said both men went on to ransack the house, demand drugs and assault Mr Ridgeway so severely that he never recovered.

They are charged with murder, manslaughter and burglary.

Both admit being present but claim they acted in self-defence.

Mr Ridgeway was taken to hospital that morning with six fractured ribs and breathing difficulties, and died on December 7 despite being transferred to intensive care.

“He was, despite all the care, unable to recover from those injuries and in the end died of those injuries and their complications,” Ms Vigars said.

The court heard he suffered from a pre-existing lung condition, which made him particularly vulnerable to chest trauma.

A pathologist found bruising to his ear and other signs of injury that did not match a simple fall.

Inside the house, police discovered jars of flour spilt across the kitchen, cupboards emptied and bottles of Hennessy among the items taken.

Blood was found on a hammer, a champagne bottle and two knives, jurors were told.

The trial is being heard at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Vigars said: “This was a visit paid by those who were clearly intent on achieving something – we say, intent on getting their hands on the drugs they believed were in the house.”

The victim’s lodger, Ben Haughton, denied selling drugs and told police he had gone to bed early and was only woken when he heard officers arrive at the house.

When he went downstairs, he found Mr Ridgeway with clear injuries and sat with him while he gave an account to police.

Mr Ridgeway is said to have suggested one of the men may have previously pushed him into a hedge – an incident linked to Robbins, jurors were told.

Milsom gave a prepared statement to police in which he claimed he had gone to the house to buy drugs and was invited in.

He said Mr Ridgeway became irritated and pulled a knife on him, leading to a struggle in which he disarmed the victim and pushed him away in self-defence.

He told police: “All of my actions were in lawful self-defence, as I genuinely feared for my safety.”

Robbins gave no comment in interview but accepts he was present at the time.

Ms Vigars said: “The prosecution position is that it was Mr Milsom who went into the house, with the encouragement and assistance of Mr Robbins, in order to steal, probably to try to find drugs.

“Those two were the aggressors.

“Mr Milsom may have been the one who used more violence but Mr Robbins was there to provide him with encouragement – to spur him on, if you like.

“Mr Robbins’s presence meant it was two against one from Mr Ridgeway’s point of view.”

The trial continues.