Lionesses to celebrate Euros win at Downing Street reception

The Lionesses are set to kick off celebrations in the UK with a reception at Downing Street after their dramatic penalty shootout win in the Euros final.

The reception on Monday is due to be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock, as the Prime Minister said the team had “once again captured the hearts of the nation”.

England defended their Euros title after beating Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Players, coaches and FA representatives are to attend the Downing Street reception, Number 10 said.

The Lionesses are then set for a homecoming open-top bus parade celebration in central London on Tuesday, followed by a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Confirming the Downing Street reception, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.

“I’m delighted that the squad will be welcomed into Downing Street as the whole country marks this historic win and the lasting impact they are creating for the future of the game.”

Ms Rayner said it will be “a privilege to celebrate” with the team, with Ms Peacock adding that the Government is “committed to playing our part to ensure this success translates into lasting change.”