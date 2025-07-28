Lionesses raise a glass to their Euros victory ahead of London parade

The Lionesses have celebrated their historic Euros victory by raising a glass and dancing with a dog that has joined them on tour, ahead of a London parade and trip to Downing Street.

England fans erupted with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

On Monday, the team are expected to land back in the UK before heading to a reception at Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

In a post on X, an FA spokesperson advised fans not to travel to the airport where the Lionesses will touch down because of “limited space”.

Instead, the FA urged supporters to join the homecoming celebrations in central London on Tuesday, including an open-top bus procession along The Mall and a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

However, the Lionesses have already begun their celebrations and can be seen cheering, raising a glass and dancing with Reggie, the dog, in a video posted on the team’s official social media accounts.

The team can be seen wearing their gold medals, chanting the white Cavapoo’s name and waving his paw after the match.

Reggie belongs to Cheals on Wheels, a barista company that travelled with the team to the tournament.

Posting on Instagram, the company wrote that Reggie had “gone international” and was “soaking up all the love (and sneaky treats) from the team” in Switzerland.

They added he was “always the star of the show wherever he goes — even on tour”.

Other posts from the barista show Reggie enjoying cuddles with England manager Sarina Wiegman and former England player Jill Scott.

Videos from the Lioness’ accounts show the jubilant team running across the pitch and cheering as they roll around in gold and silver streamers and confetti.

After the game, the King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” in a post on X, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the team’s triumph, saying: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.”

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir watched on from the stands in Basel.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute.

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account.

William was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him – including Princess Charlotte.

As the presentation ceremony took place, the Prince of Wales was among those to congratulate star striker Michelle Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament, appearing to say “well played, fantastic, well done”.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

There was non-stop applause in her home town of South Ockendon, Essex, as fans saw the Arsenal forward step through a guard of honour to pick up her award.

Supporters at her old club Brandon Groves AFC danced a conga line to the sounds of Vindaloo after England’s victory.

The club’s vice-chairwoman, Paula Howes, said Agyemang will help give youngsters the “motivation and drive” to progress from grassroots football to the top of the game.

The National Autistic Society congratulated their ambassador Lucy Bronze on the Lionesses’ victory, adding: “We hope she has inspired the next generation of autistic girls to follow their dreams.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also gave her reaction to the win, saying: “What an absolutely extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses – once again they have made history and united the country with pride and joy.”

To celebrate the win, the Royal Mail will mark the occasion with a congratulatory postmark – which will be applied to stamped mail across the UK from Monday to Friday.

It reads: “It’s Home. Again.

“Champions of Europe 2025. England Women’s Football Squad.”

England’s path to this year’s final was marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

Fans can attend the homecoming celebrations in London for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.

It is understood Downing Street has no plans for a bank holiday to mark the Lionesses’ triumph.