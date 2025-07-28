King in Caithness to mark series of nuclear industry anniversaries

The King has arrived in Caithness in the north of Scotland to mark a series of anniversaries linked to the nuclear industry.

On arrival at Scrabster Harbour, Charles met the crew of the Pacific Heron, a second-generation purpose-built nuclear transport vessel.

He unveiled a plaque for the ship.

Charles meeting members of the RNLI (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charles also met local sea cadets and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers from the area.

The unveiling on Jubilee Pier came ahead of a reception in the nearby Fish Market Hall, where the King will later spend time meeting staff from the nuclear industry and local community members from Thurso.

The visit was hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay Nuclear site, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL) company, and the 20th anniversary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.