King Charles marks nuclear industry anniversaries in Caithness visit

The King has marked a series of anniversaries linked to the nuclear industry on a visit to Caithness in the north of Scotland.

Charles was in Scrabster, which is only a short distance from the UK mainland’s most northernly point at John O Groats, to meet with key figures working in the nuclear sector.

His Royal Highness has a long-standing affection with the Caithness area and is a regular summer visitor to the nearby Castle of Mey.

King Charles meets members of the public ahead of a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (Aaron Chown/PA)

The visit to Scrabster harbour was hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay nuclear site.

Established in 1955, Dounreay was a leading research centre for scientists and engineers experimenting with plutonium, uranium and other metals to generate electricity using advanced types of nuclear reactor.

That research work ended in the 1990s and the site is now Scotland’s largest nuclear clean-up, waste management and demolition project, with the aim of leaving the land housing the redundant research facilities safe for future generations.

The royal event on Monday also marked 50 years since the formation of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL) company, which has been involved in the transportation of nuclear materials between Europe and Japan for five decades.

A lone piper played as Charles arrived at the pier side on Monday morning.

Wearing a kilt, the King met crew members of the Pacific Heron, a second-generation purpose-built nuclear transport vessel.

Charles arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour (Aaron Chown/PA)

He also unveiled a plaque on the Jubilee Pier to commemorate the PNTL’s 50th year of operations.

The third anniversary being recognised at the event was 20 years since the establishment of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), a non-departmental public body of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

In April 2005, the NDA took over the ownership of the Dounreay nuclear facility from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Jonathan Power-Higgins, the director of nuclear and assurance for the NDA’s Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), said it was significant day for the nuclear industry across the UK.

“It is mammoth to have His Royal Highness coming here and that’s a testament to the industry’s importance,” he said.

Joanne Lane, the commercial director at NTS, said it was an emotional experience meeting the King.

King Charles shakes hands with army reserve Angus James Cavendish Lapslie (left), who assisted during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the King’s Coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s a tremendous honour – a personal honour and honour for the business,” she said.

“Pacific Nuclear Transport is 50 years old. So we’ve been transporting radioactive material safely around the globe for over 50 years – over five million miles without a single incident involving radioactivity. The King was very interested in what we do.

“He was very interested in innovation and how we use our technical expertise to do things better, more efficiently, safer.”

After unveiling the plaque on Jubilee Pier, the King attended a reception in the nearby Fish Market Hall, where he met more people involved in the area’s nuclear industry and also local community members.

One of those he chatted to was Angus Lapslie, an engineer at the Dounreay site who has strong family links to the Royals.

The Army reserve officer’s late grandfather was Reverend Keith Angus, who was the domestic chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II at the Crathie Kirk church in Aberdeenshire.

King Charles presents Dee Munro with a Coronation Medal for her father William Munro (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Lapslie carried the King’s colours of his battalion at the coronation ceremony in 2023 and his battalion was also involved in supporting the police during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral the previous year.

He said the King’s visit was special for those working in the nuclear industry in the north of Scotland.

“It’s hugely significant to see the recognition of the length of time that Dounreay has been around for and the amount of work that we’ve done in that 70 years and that we will continue to do in the future,” he said.

“Particularly given his Majesty’s close connections to Caithness, it’s a really special occasion that he was able to come and recognise it.”

At the end of the reception, Charles unveiled another plaque – this one commemorating the 70 years of the Dounreay site.

“Happy 70th birthday everybody,” the King said after the ceremonial unveiling.

King Charles waves as he departs after a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (Aaron Chown/PA)

“A great pleasure to see you all.”

During his visit, Charles also met local sea cadets and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers from the area.

He took the opportunity to present a long service medal to the daughter of William “Wing” Munro, who volunteered with the RNLI in Scrabster for 55 years.

Dee Munro accepted the award on behalf of her father, who was unable to attend the event due to ill health.

She said it was something the family would “always remember”.

“It’s been a lovely send off for my dad’s years of service and just a mark of respect and an honour to meet the King as well,” she said.