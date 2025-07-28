Fourth person dies following shooting in Co Fermanagh

A fourth person has died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Police said Ian Rutledge, 43, died in hospital following the incident in Maguiresbridge last Wednesday morning.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, died earlier following the same incident.

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara and James (PSNI/PA)

A murder investigation was launched last week.

On Monday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said Mr Rutledge had been in hospital in a serious condition, and died that evening.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” the police spokesperson said.