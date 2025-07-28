Shropshire Star
Fourth person dies following shooting in Co Fermanagh

Police in Northern Ireland said Ian Rutledge, 43, died in hospital on Monday night.

By contributor Rebecca Black, PA
Published
Supporting image for story: Fourth person dies following shooting in Co Fermanagh
Flowers and a teddy bear laid close to the scene of the shooting (Liam McBurney/PA)

A fourth person has died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Police said Ian Rutledge, 43, died in hospital following the incident in Maguiresbridge last Wednesday morning.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, died earlier following the same incident.

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara and James
Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara and James (PSNI/PA)

A murder investigation was launched last week.

On Monday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said Mr Rutledge had been in hospital in a serious condition, and died that evening.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” the police spokesperson said.

