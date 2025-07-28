Football comes home: Jubilant fans greet Lionesses on return to England

The Lionesses have returned to the UK after triumphing at the Euros, with hundreds of jubilant fans greeting the champions.

The team landed back in the country on Monday afternoon after defending their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Supporters, many of whom were dressed in England kits and holding flags, erupted in cheers at Southend Airport in Essex as they saw the white and red plane approaching the runway and again as the team emerged from the airport to walk along a red carpet before waving at fans.

They waved flags and chanted “it’s coming home” before watching the squad get into a black coach.

Among the fans were twins Poppy and Daisy Macdonald, 11, from Benfleet, Essex, who were holding a sign asking for a photo with star striker Alessia Russo.

Poppy said: “We’re so proud. They’ve won it two times in a row and they’ve worked so hard for it.

Hundreds of fans waited to greet the Lionesses on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)

“They’ve had a lot of injuries and setbacks but they’ve done really well.”

Daisy admitted she struggled to watch the penalty shootout, adding: “I couldn’t watch, I was very nervous, but very happy that they won.”

In a post on X, the team shared a photo of the Euros trophy draped in an England flag on a seat on the plane.

The team will be welcomed to a celebratory reception at Downing Street later on Monday, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Team captain Leah Williamson was seen smiling and holding the Euros trophy as the team left their hotel in Zurich and began their journey home in the rain.

Other team members, wearing their medals, smiled as they high-fived supporters waiting outside the building and signed autographs.

Lauren Hemp was seen carrying a Beauty and the Beast castle made out of Lego on her journey home.

Other players have discussed hobbies outside of football which they have used to help unwind during the tournament, with star striker Michelle Agyemang revealing she had brought a piano with her to Switzerland.

Tuesday will see the team enjoy an open-top bus procession along The Mall and a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

England’s Leah Williamson held the trophy as the team left their hotel in Zurich, Switzerland (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, the Lionesses began their celebrations in Switzerland and can be seen cheering, raising a glass and dancing with Reggie, the dog, in a video posted on the team’s official social media accounts.

The team can be seen wearing their gold medals, chanting the white Cavapoo’s name and waving his paw after the match.

Reggie belongs to Cheals on Wheels, a barista company that travelled with the team to the tournament.

Reggie the Cavapoo waved to photographers as he left the team hotel in Zurich (Peter Byrne/PA)

Posting on Instagram, the company wrote that Reggie had “gone international” and was “soaking up all the love (and sneaky treats) from the team” in Switzerland.

After the game, the King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” in a post on X, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can”.

A trip to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle may be on the cards for the winning squad as it is understood possible plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the team’s triumph, saying the Lionesses had “once again captured the hearts of the nation” and were “an inspiration for young people across the country”.

England fans gathered outside Southend Airport to greet the Lionesses (Yui Mok/PA)

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute. The Lionesses went on to triumph 3-1 on penalties.

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

At the presentation ceremony, William congratulated Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament, appearing to say “well played, fantastic, well done” at the presentation ceremony.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

On Monday, a mural at Russo’s first grassroots club, Bearsted FC, was unveiled to mark the victory and celebrate National Lottery funding for the game.

The red, white and blue image depicts the player alongside a St George’s cross and a roaring lioness at the club in Maidstone, Kent.

Fans waved flags and held banners as they waited for the team to arrive at the Essex airport (Yui Mok/PA)

To celebrate the win, the Royal Mail will mark the occasion with a congratulatory postmark – which will be applied to stamped mail across the UK from Monday to Friday.

Fans can attend the homecoming celebrations in London for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.