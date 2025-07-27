Trump plays golf as supporters urge him ‘don’t trust Starmer’

US President Donald Trump made an appearance at his Turnberry golf course as he teed off on Sunday morning, being welcomed by supporters who urged him “don’t trust Starmer”.

The Republican leader arrived around 11am at the coastal course in Ayrshire and played golf with his son, Eric.

Police were seen patrolling the golf course as associates played earlier in the morning before a huge motorcade of golf caddies arrived around 10.40am.

Dressed in a white baseball cap branded ‘USA’, Mr Trump waved at journalists who shouted questions at him as he teed off.

Supporters of the president carrying placards stood in the dunes urging him, “Don’t trust Starmer”, also shouting, “We love you Trump”.

US President Donald Trump plays golf at his Trump Turnberry golf course (Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

Three people gathered to support the Republican leader, carrying a hand-painted placard which read: “President Trump don’t trust Starmer”.

It branded the Prime Minister an explicit term, and was jointly held by a man dressed in black, who wore an Adidas baseball cap.

A woman holding the sign wore a red baseball cap reading “Make America Great Again” with fake hair attached and appeared to laugh as she watched.

Another female supporter dressed in a floral anorak, held an American flag and wore a baseball cap reading “Make England Great Again”.

She carried a smaller sign that also branded Starmer an explicit term.

US President Donald Trump steers a golf cart at his Trump Turnberry golf course (Jane Barlow/PA)

A female well-wisher could be heard repeatedly shouting “We love you Trump” and “thank you”.

Someone else shouted: “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump”.

The sound of cheering could be heard as Mr Trump took a shot.

He appeared to shout back at his supporters but his response could not be heard.

Later on Sunday, he will meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks on the trading relationship between Europe and the US.

These talks come ahead of discussions with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, which are also expected to focus on trade issues.