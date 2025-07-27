President of European Commission meets Swinney ahead of Trump visit

First Minister John Swinney welcomed the President of the European Commission to Scotland ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump.

Ursula von der Leyen travelled to Glasgow on Saturday ahead of her meeting with the US president at his Trump Turnberry resort in Girvan, Ayrshire, to discuss maintaining trade relations.

However, she met with Mr Swinney on Saturday evening to discuss the UK’s relationship with the European Union, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Mr Swinney said: “I was pleased to welcome the president of The European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to Scotland.

“During our meeting, I outlined Scotland’s continued support for the European Union’s leadership in demanding free and safe humanitarian aid in Gaza, alongside efforts to bring an end to the unbearable suffering unfolding.

“I also took the opportunity to reiterate Scotland’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine and the country’s commitment to work with European partners on key issues, including energy.”

On Friday, Ms von der Leyen announced her plans on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Following a good call with @Potus, we have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong.”