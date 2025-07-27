Pharmacies warn of unsustainable demand for weight loss medication

The booming demand for weight loss jabs may be unsustainable, pharmacists warn.

Many more patients are interested in using weight loss medication than are actually suitable for treatment, according to the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents more than 6,000 independent community pharmacies.

Some 21% of people who were interviewed in a NPA-commissioned poll agreed they had attempted to access weight loss treatments in the last year, either online or in person at a pharmacy, rising to 35% of 16 to 34-year-olds.

This is compared to only 7% of those over 55.

There were also 41% who agreed they would opt for weight loss treatments on the NHS if they were made available to them.

This figure rose to 64% among 25 to 34-year-olds, despite many of these patients being unlikely to be clinically eligible.

The NPA says the poll, in which 2,002 people were interviewed, reflects an increasing demand for private and NHS weight loss services.

NPA chairman Olivier Picard said: “Weight loss jabs are one of the biggest drug innovations this century, but growing demand for weight loss treatment highlights the need to make sure this is appropriate for those who want it.

“It’s clear from this polling that many more people are interested in getting weight loss jabs than would actually be suitable for treatment.

“We want to make sure supplies are carefully managed so that those in most clinical need can benefit from weight loss medication.”

Spiralling demand, fuelled partly by social media, could see people being tempted to resort to unregulated online suppliers instead of regulated pharmacies staffed by medical professionals, they fear.

Online suppliers may not be offering weight loss jabs alongside a structured programme aimed at helping them change their behaviour.

Wegovy and Mounjaro are among a number of drugs that are recommended to help tackle obesity on the NHS.

Mounjaro and Wegovy are licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in patients with a BMI of over 30 or between 27 and 30 but with a weight-related co-morbidity. This occurs when an individual who has obesity develops another medical condition due to their weight.

The NHS currently rolls out Mounjaro to patients with a BMI of over 40 and at least four co-morbidities, the NPA says.

The NPA is calling for new regulations to protect patients buying weight loss medication online, so there is a full two-way consultation and all relevant historical medical records are reviewed before the treatment is prescribed.

They are waiting for more details about the role pharmacies could play in the rollout of the NHS weight management programme.

At least 85% of weight loss medication prescriptions were made by pharmacies in April this year, the NPA estimates.

Mr Picard said: “Pharmacists are experts in medication and many have extensive experience delivering weight loss injections as part of a package of care, including lifestyle advice.

“Pharmacies are well placed to help roll this treatment out on the NHS, and help people make the best use of these powerful medicines.”