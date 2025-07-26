Trump gets down to business with trade talks with European Commission president

Donald Trump will meet the president of the European Commission as work gets under way on a five-day visit to Scotland.

The US President flew into the country on Friday night and was then seen playing golf at his Trump Turnberry resort the following day.

However, on Sunday he will meet European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for talks on the trading relationship between Europe and the US.

The talks come ahead of discussions with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, which are also expected to focus on the issue of trade.

The UK and the US struck a trade deal recently, with discussions between the two men expected to focus on this – with reports suggesting Sir Keir will be looking for the US to cut the tariffs for British steel.

The start of discussions show the US President getting down to business on what is a private, five-day visit to Scotland.

On Saturday he was spotted playing a round at the famous Turnberry course, which he purchased back in 2014.

A large security presence followed the US President as he golfed on the famous Turnberry course (Robert Perry/PA)

A massive security operation was in place as the President played golf on the course.

He drove his own golf buggy, but a heavy security presence saw Mr Trump flanked by a fleet of similar vehicles.

Even before he took to the course, police officers and military personnel could be seen searching the area around the Trump Turnberry resort – which has had a metal fence erected around it as part of heightened security measures.

No protesters were seen while he was golfing on Saturday – but hundreds of people gathered in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen for demonstrations against his visit organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

After spending some time at his South Ayrshire resort, the President will head to Aberdeenshire, where he is expected to open a second course at his Trump International golf resort in Balmedie.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney is also due to hold talks with the US President (Steve Welsh/PA)

During his time in the north-east, Mr Trump is also due to meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Mr Swinney said it was his responsibility to “raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza” with the President.

Saying he wanted to “ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world” Mr Swinney added: “That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland.”